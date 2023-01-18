Person of interest identified in deadly Fort Pierce park shooting

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday identified a person of interest in a deadly mass shooting that happened at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Chief Deputy Brian Hester said detectives are searching for Frederick Lamar Johnson Jr., 27, of Fort Pierce, in connection with the crime.

"We believe that this person was present during the incident," Hester said. "We want to get this person into custody immediately."

Hester added there is an active warrant for Johnson for felony violation of probation.

The sheriff's office said eight people were shot around 5:20 p.m. Monday during a holiday celebration at the park, located near Avenue M and 13th Street. According to Hester, the shooting was the result of a dispute between several people, some of whom are gang members.

"It wasn't a gang incident, two rival gangs that got into a beef there," Hester said. "We've determined that this was a dispute between two or more individuals that took place there are event. Some of those individuals that were involved in this dispute are documented gang members."

One of the victims, Nikkitia Bryant, 29, died from her injures at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was killed in a Jan. 16, 2023 shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce.

During a Fort Pierce City Commission meeting on Tuesday night,Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney described Bryant as a cheerleading mom. Family members said she was at the park with her 9-year-old daughter when Bryant was shot.

Four other people were injured Monday as they attempted to flee the "chaotic scene," Mascara said.

Hester on Wednesday said two of the eight shooting victims are still in the hospital in stable condition.

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests have been made, a sheriff's office spokeswoman told WPTV.

Hester spoke at Tuesday night's city commission meeting and said the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are assisting with the investigation.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has set up a dedicated hotline specifically to gather leads in the case. Call 772-462-3230, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

