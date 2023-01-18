Man shot on front porch of his Port St. Lucie home
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
A 37-year-old man was shot Tuesday night while on his front porch in Port St. Lucie, police said.
The shooting took place at a home in the 900 block of Southwest Worcester Lane at 11 p.m.
Investigators said the man was shot in his leg while standing on the front porch of his home.
Police said the shooters fled the area in a vehicle.
The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.
Scripps Only Content 2023