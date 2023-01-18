Memorial to honor 17 victims killed in Parkland school shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Plans have been announced to erect a memorial honoring the 17 people whose lives were lost in the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

The Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation said Wednesday that the official memorial will be constructed in a serene preserve.

It will be open to the public as a place to remember the 14 students and three faculty members who were killed in the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

RELATED: Parkland school shooting victims

Tony Montalto, whose daughter, Gina Montalto, was one of the victims, serves as vice chairman of the Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation.

"This foundation was established to build the official public memorial to the victims of the Parkland massacre to ensure they are forever remembered as the people they were – as innocent children with vibrant, bright futures ahead of them, educators and coaches who gave so much of themselves to their students," Montalto said.

The nonprofit foundation said fundraising is now underway for the memorial, which is being constructed with input from the victims' families. Click here to make a donation.

Former student Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to the massacre. Cruz was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole last year after a Broward County jury couldn't unanimously agree that he should be put to death for his crimes.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

DeSantis seeks to permanently ban mandates on COVID vaccine, masks
Belle Glade woman killed after vehicle crashes into canal
Antisemitic messages, Nazi swastika projected on downtown building
Body found in wooded area of Okeechobee County
8 people shot, 1 critically, at Fort Pierce park

Latest News

Man shot on front porch of his Port St. Lucie home
Florida head coach Billy Napier speaks with an official during the second half of the Las Vegas...
Gators QB signee asks for release amid NIL mess
Person of interest identified in deadly Fort Pierce park shooting
15-year-old riding bike to school hit by car in Port St. Lucie