Police investigate possible child abuse at Port St. Lucie preschool

Police in Port St. Lucie said they are investigating a case of alleged child abuse at a city preschool.

The Florida Department of Children and Families contacted detectives Tuesday morning about an incident that allegedly happened about a month ago at Chesterbrook Academy in Tradition.

A 2-year-old boy was reportedly held under a running faucet to stop him from crying.

WPTV spoke with the boy's mother, who also happens to be a teacher at the same preschool.

Melanie Caramma said that while the teacher in question has been let go, she's furious that two other aides in the classroom said nothing for a month.

Melanie Caramma shares her frustration after she says her 2-year-old son was a victim of abuse at Chesterbrook Academy in Port St. Lucie.

"You failed me and you failed my son, and I'm three doors down. They had plenty of opportunities," Caramma said. "If they were scared to lose their job, they could have told me separately.”

WPTV received the following statement from Chesterbrook Academy regarding the incident:

"The well-being and safety of the children in our care is always our top priority; therefore, we were appalled to hear of alleged treatment of children by a former employee. As soon as we were made aware of the alleged incident, we informed the parents, reported the allegations to local officials, and appropriate action was taken. Upon further investigation, additional information was uncovered and is actively being reviewed by local officials. We take employee misconduct very seriously, and we have zero tolerance for anyone who does not have children's best interests at heart. We carefully screen potential employees and strive every day to create an environment where children come first. It is disheartening to think that anyone could ever mistreat young children under any circumstance. We are grateful that no injuries occurred during these incidents and we will continue to cooperate with appropriate authorities."

