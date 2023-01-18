Small plane makes emergency landing on US 27 in Broward County

A small plane had to make an emergency landing Wednesday afternoon on a road in western Broward County.

The aircraft landed on U.S. 27 southbound at mile marker 39 at 3:30 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda said the plane, a Cessna Skyhawk, experienced engine failure at about 2,000 feet.

This prompted the pilot and his passenger to land on the road.

Miranda said the plane's engine had recent maintenance and failure shouldn't have occurred.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

The plane was relocated to a nearby boat ramp.

No injuries were reported.

