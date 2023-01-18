Small plane makes emergency landing on US 27 in Broward County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A small plane had to make an emergency landing Wednesday afternoon on a road in western Broward County.

The aircraft landed on U.S. 27 southbound at mile marker 39 at 3:30 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda said the plane, a Cessna Skyhawk, experienced engine failure at about 2,000 feet.

This prompted the pilot and his passenger to land on the road.

Miranda said the plane's engine had recent maintenance and failure shouldn't have occurred.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

The plane was relocated to a nearby boat ramp.

No injuries were reported.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

DeSantis seeks to permanently ban mandates on COVID vaccine, masks
Belle Glade woman killed after vehicle crashes into canal
Antisemitic messages, Nazi swastika projected on downtown building
Person of interest located in deadly Fort Pierce park shooting
Body found in wooded area of Okeechobee County

Latest News

Some Code Red lockdowns could've been handled differently, police chief says
Firefighters rescue woman from drainage pipe in Delray Beach
Flo Rida awarded $82.6 million in damages
DeSantis awards $100M for hurricane erosion recovery efforts