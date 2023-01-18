St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to give update on Fort Pierce park shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday morning will provide an update on a deadly mass shooting that happened at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Chief Deputy Brian Hester is scheduled to address the media at 10 a.m.

The sheriff's office said eight people were shot Monday during a holiday celebration at the park, located near Avenue M and 13th Street. According to Sheriff Ken Mascara, the shooting was the result of a dispute between two rival Fort Pierce gangs.

One of the victims, Nikkitia Bryant, 29, died from her injures at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, Mascara said.

Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was killed in a Jan. 16, 2023 shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce.

During a Fort Pierce City Commission meeting on Tuesday night,Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney described Bryant as a cheerleading mom. Family members said she was at the park with her 9-year-old daughter when Bryant was shot.

Four other people were injured Monday as they attempted to flee the "chaotic scene," Mascara said.

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests have been made, a sheriff's office spokeswoman told WPTV.

Hester spoke at Tuesday night's city commission meeting and said the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are assisting with the investigation.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has set up a dedicated hotline specifically to gather leads in the case. Call 772-462-3230, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

