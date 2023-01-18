District-wide lockdown lifted after suspicious incident at Indiantown school

A lockout at all Martin County public schools was lifted Wednesday afternoon after a suspicious incident at an Indiantown school.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the Martin County School District instituted the lockout at all campuses as a precaution.

A Facebook post from the Martin County Sheriff's Office said a teacher at Hope Rural School reported seeing someone jump the fence while holding a rifle. He saw the teacher and fled in a gray Dodge Durango.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office later said it was a 13-year-old boy with a BB gun.

The lockout – which meant nobody was allowed to enter or leave the school buildings – was precautionary, but dismissal times were expected to remain the same.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

