Brightline train service limited between West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Brightline said Thursday morning that a bridge issue has resulted in limited service between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

The operating issue at the New River bridge has also resulted in the suspension of services between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

Florida East Coast Railway, which maintains the bridge, is at the site.

Brightline recently opened two new stations in Boca Raton and Aventura.

