DeSantis announces nearly $20 million in help for Indian River Lagoon

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced nearly $20 million to support water quality improvement projects along the Indian River Lagoon.

These projects will help collect stormwater runoff and treat it to reduce the amount of pollutants and nutrients that enter the lagoon.

These projects are in addition to the$255 million Florida is already investing to protect the Indian River Lagoon, including targeting wastewater, septic to sewer, and other needed restoration projects.

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Bonita Springs, Florida, on Jan. 10, 2022, outlining an executive...
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Bonita Springs, Florida, on Jan. 10, 2022, outlining an executive order that proposes a $3.5 billion investment over four years for Everglades restoration and protection of the state's water resources.

RELATED: Gov. Ron DeSantis earmarks millions toward restoration of Indian River Lagoon

“Investing in the protection of our waterways is a great way for us to ensure the long-term health of our natural resources,” DeSantis said in a news release. “This funding will help build the infrastructure needed to improve water quality as we continue to make investments to protect and restore the Indian River Lagoon.”

Last week, DeSantis signed an executive order, continuing his historic commitment to the stewardship of Florida's natural resources, including pledging to secure $3.5 billionover the next four years for Everglades restoration and the protection of water resources and establishing the Indian River Lagoon Protection Program to expedite water quality restoration of the lagoon.

