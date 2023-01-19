Experts urge parents to prioritize their financial security over children’s college costs

Study: 20% of parents with kids under 18 have not started a college fund
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Saving money for your child’s college education is a goal for many, but experts caution it should not come at the expense of your personal financial security.

According to a recent NerdWallet study, 20% of parents with children under the age of 18 have not started saving for their children’s college education.

Cecilia Clark from NerdWallet suggested several options for parents who simply cannot afford college costs without going into debt or sacrificing their retirement.

Consider community colleges: Students can take basic courses at a much cheaper rate and then transfer those credits to a four-year college.

Apply for FASA: The Free Application for Student Aid opens each year on October 1 - apply every year to see what aid may be available to your child.

“Your child ultimately has the option for grants, scholarships, if need be, loans,” said Clark. “You don’t have those options to fund your retirement. You don’t have those options to make sure that you stay financially healthy now.”

She advised you prioritize your retirement and then figure out what you can reasonably save for your child’s college.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person of interest located in deadly Fort Pierce park shooting
Police investigate possible child abuse at Port St. Lucie preschool
DeSantis seeks to permanently ban mandates on COVID vaccine, masks
Man shot on front porch of his Port St. Lucie home
Surveillance video released by the Auburn Police Department shows a man in a truck pull up to...
Attempted kidnapping of barista at drive-thru window caught on camera

Latest News

Frictions between President Joe Biden and House Republicans are raising alarms about whether...
US Treasury buys time for Biden and GOP on debt limit deal
The U.S. debt ceiling deadline kicks off a major political debate - with real economic...
U.S. debt ceiling deadline: what's next?
This image provided by the Alexandria, Va., Sheriff's Office shows Hatchet Speed, accused of...
Jan. 6 defendant convicted on separate weapons charges
Experts urge parents to prioritize their financial security over children’s college costs