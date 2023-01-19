Florida congressman Steube injured after falling off ladder

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube sustained "several serious injuries" when he fell off a ladder while cutting trees on his property on Florida's Gulf Coast, his office said Thursday.

Steube spent the night in the intensive care unit where doctors are still assessing several serious injuries suffered in Wednesday 25-foot fall. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, a statement posted on Twitter said.

"He is making progress and in good spirits," the statement said.

"Congressman Steube and his family would like to express their deepest thanks to the team of doctors, nurses, and medical personnel treating him," the statement said. They also credited "an individual" who witnessed the fall and called 911, and Sarasota County's emergency services for the quick response and transportation to the hospital.

Steube's office initially tweeted about the accident late Wednesday.

"We will provide additional updates when possible," the statement said. "Please pray for the Congressman and his family."

Fellow Republican Christian Ziegler, who is vice chair of Florida's GOP, tweeted late Wednesday that he had just heard that Steube was still in the hospital, but doing well. "Big relief to hear," Ziegler said in the tweet.

Steube was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 and just began his third term. He represents all of Sarasota and Charlotte counties and part of Lee County.

