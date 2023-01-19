Man no longer person of interest in deadly Fort Pierce MLK Day shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the man who was once a person of interest in a deadly mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierceearlier this week is no longer a person of interest.

Frederick Johnson Jr., 27, turned himself in to authorities Wednesday after he was wanted for violation of probation.

Chief Deputy Brian Hester said Wednesday that Johnson was a person of interest in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day. shooting in which eight people were shot during a holiday celebration at the park, located near Avenue M and 13th Street.

However, the sheriff's office Thursday morning posted an update on Facebook, saying that, "After speaking with Johnson, detectives have determined that Johnson is no longer a person of interest at this time."

Johnson appeared before a St. Lucie County judge Thursday morning. He was denied bond for violation of probation, which authorities said stemmed from drug-related charges.

One of the victims of Monday's shooting, Nikkitia Bryant, 29, died from her injures at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has set up a dedicated hotline specifically to gather leads in the case. Call 772-462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Person of interest located in deadly Fort Pierce park shooting
Police investigate possible child abuse at Port St. Lucie preschool
DeSantis seeks to permanently ban mandates on COVID vaccine, masks
Man shot on front porch of his Port St. Lucie home
Surveillance video released by the Auburn Police Department shows a man in a truck pull up to...
Attempted kidnapping of barista at drive-thru window caught on camera

Latest News

DeSantis announces nearly $20 million in help for Indian River Lagoon
Principal: Teacher arrested after bringing gun, knife to high school
Is Fort Pierce losing gains made on fighting gangs?
Faith leaders call for end to violence following Monday night shooting
MLS player dies in Miami boat crash