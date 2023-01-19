Man, 77, hit and killed while walking on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 77-year-old man was hit and killed by a white van while walking on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The wreck happened just after 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95, just south of Congress Avenue.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a West Palm Beach man was "standing/walking" in the inside lane of I-95 when he was struck by a white Ford van, driven by a 27-year-old Hialeah man.

The FHP said it's unclear why the 77-year-old man was on the interstate. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Boca Raton Fire Rescue.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Person of interest located in deadly Fort Pierce park shooting
DeSantis seeks to permanently ban mandates on COVID vaccine, masks
Police investigate possible child abuse at Port St. Lucie preschool
Man shot on front porch of his Port St. Lucie home
Surveillance video released by the Auburn Police Department shows a man in a truck pull up to...
Attempted kidnapping of barista at drive-thru window caught on camera

Latest News

Palm Beach County School Board approves new security policy
Brightline train service limited between West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale
Girl Scouts troop fights for $3,000 refund from Amtrak
The Bank of America logo is seen on a branch office, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. (AP...
Bank of America, Zelle respond to customers reporting missing deposits