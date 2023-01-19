Man no longer person of interest in deadly Fort Pierce MLK Day shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday the man who was once a person of interest in a deadly mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierceearlier this week is no longer a person of interest.

Frederick Lamar Johnson Jr., 27, turned himself into authorities on Wednesday after he was wanted for violation of probation.

Chief Deputy Brian Hester said Wednesday that Johnson was a person of interest in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day. shooting in which eight people were shot during a holiday celebration at the park, located near Avenue M and 13th Street.

However, the sheriff's office on Thursday morning posted an update on Facebook, saying that, "After speaking with Johnson, detectives have determined that Johnson is no longer a person of interest at this time."

Johnson appeared before a St. Lucie County judge on Thursday morning. He was denied bond for violation of probation, which authorities said stemmed from drug-related charges.

One of the victims of Monday's shooting, Nikkitia Bryant, 29, died from her injures at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has set up a dedicated hotline specifically to gather leads in the case. Call 772-462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Person of interest located in deadly Fort Pierce park shooting
DeSantis seeks to permanently ban mandates on COVID vaccine, masks
Police investigate possible child abuse at Port St. Lucie preschool
Man shot on front porch of his Port St. Lucie home
Surveillance video released by the Auburn Police Department shows a man in a truck pull up to...
Attempted kidnapping of barista at drive-thru window caught on camera

Latest News

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin, speaks to supporters of Amanda Pohl, candidate for Virginia Senate...
Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter
Man, 77, hit and killed while walking on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton
Palm Beach County School Board approves new security policy
Brightline service restored after disruption caused by bridge operating issue