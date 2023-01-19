Man no longer person of interest in deadly Fort Pierce MLK Day shooting

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday the man who was once a person of interest in a deadly mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierceearlier this week is no longer a person of interest.

Frederick Lamar Johnson Jr., 27, turned himself into authorities on Wednesday after he was wanted for violation of probation.

Chief Deputy Brian Hester said Wednesday that Johnson was a person of interest in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day. shooting in which eight people were shot during a holiday celebration at the park, located near Avenue M and 13th Street.

However, the sheriff's office on Thursday morning posted an update on Facebook, saying that, "After speaking with Johnson, detectives have determined that Johnson is no longer a person of interest at this time."

Johnson appeared before a St. Lucie County judge on Thursday morning. He was denied bond for violation of probation, which authorities said stemmed from drug-related charges.

One of the victims of Monday's shooting, Nikkitia Bryant, 29, died from her injures at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has set up a dedicated hotline specifically to gather leads in the case. Call 772-462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

