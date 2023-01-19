Palm Beach County School Board approves new security policy

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The School District of Palm Beach County officially has a new security policy on the books.

School board members on Wednesday night unanimously approved new rules that require classroom doors to be "closed and locked during class and will not be left propped or standing open, except during class change."

Under the new policy, any school district employees that does not follow the rule could face disciplinary action, including termination.

RELATED: Some Code Red lockdowns could've been handled differently, Palm Beach County schools police chief says

Some Code Red lockdowns could have been handled differently, Palm Beach County schools police chief says

The policy also sets guidelines for how school district employees should use new mobile panic buttons that all have with their ID badge.

A "Staff Alert" should be initiated when there is a medical emergency, physical altercation, visitor disruption, or suspicious activity on campus. In those cases, members of the school's Crisis Intervention Team will respond to the incident.

A "Lockdown" should be initiated in the event of an active shooter or violent offender on campus, or an "imminent threat on School Board property." Law enforcement will respond to those incidents.

SCHOOL SECURITY COVERAGE:

You can read the new school security policy by clicking here.

The Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday also discussed looking into metal detectors as another way to enhance school security. However, board members did not officially vote on that issue.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Person of interest located in deadly Fort Pierce park shooting
DeSantis seeks to permanently ban mandates on COVID vaccine, masks
Police investigate possible child abuse at Port St. Lucie preschool
Man shot on front porch of his Port St. Lucie home
Surveillance video released by the Auburn Police Department shows a man in a truck pull up to...
Attempted kidnapping of barista at drive-thru window caught on camera

Latest News

Brightline train service limited between West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale
Girl Scouts troop fights for $3,000 refund from Amtrak
The Bank of America logo is seen on a branch office, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. (AP...
Bank of America, Zelle respond to customers reporting missing deposits
File - A man walks through a used car lot in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. On...
Experts: Falling prices make now a good time to buy a used car