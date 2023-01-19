Principal: Teacher arrested after bringing gun, knife to high school

A teacher at Royal Palm Beach Community High School has been arrested after bringing a gun and knife onto campus, the school's principal said Thursday.

Robert Krasnicki was arrested by school district police Thursday morning after officers discovered the weapons, Principal Michelle Fleming said in an email to parents and staff.

"Both weapons were immediately and safely confiscated from him and he was placed under arrest," Fleming said.

Although no students or staff were threatened by Krasnicki, the possession of weapons on a school campus is illegal, Fleming said.

Krasnicki won't be returning to the school, the principal added.

No other information was immediately available.

