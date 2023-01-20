1 arrested after crash involving West Palm Beach police cruiser

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
One person is behind bars following an accident Friday morning involving a West Palm Beach police cruiser, police said.

The crash occurred at around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Australian Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

The accident temporarily shut down traffic in two westbound lanes closed on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles told WPTV in an email that "minor injuries" were sustained in the crash and "the at-fault driver was impaired and arrested."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

