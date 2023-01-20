Teacher with gun says he was 'being watched' through phone, arrest report states

A Royal Palm Beach Community High School teacher who police said brought a loaded gun and knife onto campus Thursday said "he was being watched through his phone and was being listened to," according to a newly released arrest report.

Robert Krasnicki, 42, is facing two counts of possession of a weapon on school property.

According to Krasnicki's arrest report, the school's assistant principal alerted a School District of Palm Beach County police officer at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday about a motorcycle that was blocking the "northern gate of the campus," located at 10600 Okeechobee Boulevard.

A license plate search identified Krasnicki as the owner of the motorcycle.

The police officer went to Krasnicki's classroom, where the teacher said "he had accidentally parked in front of the gate and would move it," the arrest report stated.

Krasnicki added that he rode his motorcycle to school because "his ex-girlfriend's ex-husband had cut his brakes on his car."

"He further stated that he was being watched through his phone and was being listened to," according to the report.

Police said Krasnicki agreed to "voluntarily receive help" at HCA Florida JFK North Hospital for a "mental health evaluation."

When asked if he had any weapons on him, Krasnicki said he had a concealed handgun in his waistband, the report stated.

While searching Krasnicki, police officers found a loaded Palmetto Dagger 9mm handgun, along with a pocketknife with a 3-inch blade.

Krasnicki was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail just before 1 p.m. Thursday and is scheduled to make his first appearance in court at 10 a.m. Friday.

Court records show the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking a mental health risk protection order against Krasnicki, which can be issued if authorities believe a person may be a danger to themselves or others.

In a callout to parents and staff members on Thursday, Royal Palm Beach Community High School principal Michelle Fleming said no students or staff were threatened by Krasnicki, and Krasnicki "will not be returning to Royal Palm Beach Community High School."

The possession of weapons on school district property is a violation of the district's Zero Tolerance Policy.

Here is the complete callout from Fleming:

Good afternoon Royal Palm Beach Community High School Parents, Guardians, and Staff,



I am reaching out to inform you that a member of our staff was arrested, without incident, this morning while on our campus.



Teacher Robert Krasnicki was arrested by School District Police after officers discovered he was carrying a gun and a knife. Both weapons were immediately and safely confiscated from him and he was placed under arrest.



It is important to note that no students or staff were threatened by Mr. Krasnicki, however, the possession of weapons on School District property is a felony and a violation of the District's Zero Tolerance Policy.



Mr. Krasnicki was transported by Police from our campus to jail. He will not be returning to Royal Palm Beach Community High School.



I would like to thank School District Police and our administration for their immediate response to, and handling of, this situation.



Parents and Staff, your safety, and the safety of our students is the District's top priority.



Since this is an open investigation, I cannot supply any further information about the incident at this time. However, if you have general questions, please feel free, as always, to contact the administration.

According to Royal Palm Beach Community High School's staff directory, Krasnicki was a math teacher.

Krasnicki arrest on Thursday came just one day after the Palm Beach County School Board discussed the idea of putting metal detectors on school campuses.

Board member Edwin Ferguson, who represents District 7, told WPTV that metal detectors provide the "greatest assurance" of preventing guns and knives from getting into schools.

"Everybody, from the employees down to the parents to students to visitors, need to be wanded down," Ferguson said.

Superintendent Mike Burke of the School District of Palm Beach County said a pilot program is in the works and metal detectors will soon be tested at high schools in the district.

"With security and safety, your work is never done," Burke told WPTV on Thursday. "I supported the pilot at a couple schools. I want to see how that goes, and I'll bring back a more detailed recommendation to the board."

If you or someone you know is in need of mental health help, call the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, or by calling 211 in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

