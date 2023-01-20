Vigil remembers mother killed at MLK Day event in Fort Pierce

Members of the community attended a candlelight vigil Friday evening to remember the life of a mother gunned down Monday.

Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was shot and killed while spending Martin Luther King Jr. Day with her daughter at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce.

About 60 people attended Friday's vigil where the shooting took place.

Those in attendance took turns speaking and sharing stories about Bryant.

Family members said they were touched by the outpouring of emotion and support since the tragedy.

Bryant was one of eight people shot Monday while attending a holiday celebration at the park near Avenue M and 13th Street.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday they are working "around the clock" to find the people responsible for the shooting, but no arrests have been made.

