Vigil remembers mother killed at MLK Day event in Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Members of the community attended a candlelight vigil Friday evening to remember the life of a mother gunned down Monday.

Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was shot and killed while spending Martin Luther King Jr. Day with her daughter at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce.

About 60 people attended Friday's vigil where the shooting took place.

Those in attendance took turns speaking and sharing stories about Bryant.

Family members said they were touched by the outpouring of emotion and support since the tragedy.

Bryant was one of eight people shot Monday while attending a holiday celebration at the park near Avenue M and 13th Street.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday they are working "around the clock" to find the people responsible for the shooting, but no arrests have been made.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

The exterior of the Splash Mountain attraction is seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic...
This weekend is the last time visitors will get to ride Splash Mountain at Disney World
PetSmart said they are looking for pets who have “vast experience in play, a knack for toy...
PetSmart wants to hire pet toy testers and pay them $10,000
Man, 77, hit and killed while walking on I-95 in Boca Raton
Faith leaders call for end to violence following Monday night shooting
St. Lucie County schools bring in extra support for students after mass shooting

Latest News

Police: Suspect, 18, tried to solicit 12-year-old for sex
FILE - A view of the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France, April 16, 2020....
End of Amazon Smile has some organizations frowning
So far, most school districts do not have metal detectors
FBI: Crime rate falling in Fort Pierce
Network of congregations working to combat gun violence in Fort Pierce