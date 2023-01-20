Vigil scheduled Friday to remember mother killed in Fort Pierce

Members of the community are encouraged to attend a candlelight vigil Friday evening to remember the life of a mother gunned down Monday.

Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was shot and killed while spending Martin Luther King Jr. Day with her daughter at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce.

Friday's vigil is being held at 5:30 p.m. where the shooting took place.

Bryant was one of eight people shot Monday while attending a holiday celebration at the park near Avenue M and 13th Street.

A post on Bryant's mother's Facebook page said "everyone is welcome to come and help support."

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday they are working "around the clock" to find the people responsible for the shooting, but no arrests have been made.

