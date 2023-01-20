Woman, 72, from Colombia killed in Boca Raton crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A woman from South America died Wednesday after the vehicle she was riding in crashed into a tree in Boca Raton, police said.

The wreck happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Camino Real.

A 73-year-old Boca Raton woman was driving a 2014 Hyundai Tucson westbound on West Camino Real when she lost control of the vehicle, according to investigators.

The vehicle left its lane of travel and struck a tree on the north side of the road.

The front passenger, identified as Victoria Luna, 72, of Colombia, died at the scene.

The driver was taken to Delray Medical Center for treatment for a broken ankle.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck. Police did not elaborate on how or why the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

The exterior of the Splash Mountain attraction is seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic...
This weekend is the last time visitors will get to ride Splash Mountain at Disney World
PetSmart said they are looking for pets who have “vast experience in play, a knack for toy...
PetSmart wants to hire pet toy testers and pay them $10,000
Man, 77, hit and killed while walking on I-95 in Boca Raton
Faith leaders call for end to violence following Monday night shooting
St. Lucie County schools bring in extra support for students after mass shooting

Latest News

1 arrested after crash involving West Palm Beach police cruiser
Prosecutor suspended by DeSantis loses bid to get job back
‘Our city is so safe’: Fort Pierce mayor following mass shooting
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
Tax season starts Monday. Here's how to prepare, and avoid a refund delay