4 ejected in Martin County crash, taken to hospitals

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Four people were found lying in a Martin County roadway after an overnight crash that left them seriously injured, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said in a Facebook post that a Tesla and another vehicle collided about midnight at Dixie Highway and Savannah Road.

The impact was such that all four people were ejected from their vehicles and found in the roadway when deputies arrived.

Deputies said an engine from one of the vehicles landed about 50 yards away from the crash scene.

Three of the victims were taken to a hospital by ambulance. A fourth victim was flown by helicopter to a nearby trauma center.

Although the victims were seriously injured, all were expected to survive, deputies said.

A preliminary investigation by deputies indicated that speeding was a factor in the crash.

"This is the third such horrific crash involving high speeds that have occurred on our roadways in weeks," the Facebook post concluded.

