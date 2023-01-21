8 juveniles escape Sandy Pines juvenile treatment facility

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

At least eight juveniles escaped after causing a major disturbance inside the Sandy Pines juvenile treatment facility, the Martin County Sherriff's Office said Friday night.

Sandy Pines is located on Southeast Tequesta Terrace in unincorporated Martin County in Tequesta.

Deputies are searching for the escapees who have been seen roaming the nearby neighborhood, the agency posted on Facebook.

The agency warns people to "lock your doors and call 911 if you see or hear anything suspicious."

SandyPines Residential Treatment Center provides comprehensive, multidisciplinary behavioral health treatment to adolescents ages 12–17, according to its website.

The 19.2-acre campus is beside Johnathan Dickinson State Park.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

The exterior of the Splash Mountain attraction is seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic...
This weekend is the last time visitors will get to ride Splash Mountain at Disney World
PetSmart said they are looking for pets who have “vast experience in play, a knack for toy...
PetSmart wants to hire pet toy testers and pay them $10,000
Man, 77, hit and killed while walking on I-95 in Boca Raton
Faith leaders call for end to violence following Monday night shooting
St. Lucie County schools bring in extra support for students after mass shooting

Latest News

Man, 73, riding bicycle struck, killed by minivan
PBSO: Man, woman dead in double shooting/homicide at Olympia subdivision
Police: Suspect, 18, tried to solicit 12-year-old for sex
FILE - A view of the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France, April 16, 2020....
End of Amazon Smile has some organizations frowning