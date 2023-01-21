Man, 73, riding bicycle struck, killed by minivan

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 73-year-old man riding a bicycle died after being struck by a minivan on State Road A1A about 5 miles north of the Fort Pierce city limits Friday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported at 11:14 a.m. at Avalon State Park. The man from Brighton, Mich., was declared dead at the scene.

The bicyclist was traveling north on A1A in the northbound bicycle lane.

A 2008 Honda Odyssey minivan driven by an 80-year-old woman from Concord, N.H., was traveling north on the road in the travel lane, approaching the bicyclist.

For reasons still under investigation, the bicyclist entered the northbound travel lane as the minivan was approaching, FHP said.

The front of vehicle hit the left side of bicyclist He was projected from bike and came to final rest in the northbound bicycle lane, facing northeast.

The man was declared dead by St. Lucie County Fire District personnel.

North and Southbound A1A in the area were closed during the investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

The exterior of the Splash Mountain attraction is seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic...
This weekend is the last time visitors will get to ride Splash Mountain at Disney World
PetSmart said they are looking for pets who have “vast experience in play, a knack for toy...
PetSmart wants to hire pet toy testers and pay them $10,000
Man, 77, hit and killed while walking on I-95 in Boca Raton
Faith leaders call for end to violence following Monday night shooting
St. Lucie County schools bring in extra support for students after mass shooting

Latest News

8 juveniles escape Sandy Pines juvenile treatment facility
PBSO: Man, woman dead in double shooting/homicide at Olympia subdivision
Police: Suspect, 18, tried to solicit 12-year-old for sex
FILE - A view of the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France, April 16, 2020....
End of Amazon Smile has some organizations frowning