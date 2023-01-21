Man, woman dead in double shooting at Olympia subdivision

A man and woman died in a double shooting in the Olympia subdivision, a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said Friday night.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera told WPTV one of the deaths is probably a suicide but further investigation is needed.

Shortly after 5 p.m., deputies were called to the shooting in the 2100 block of Balsan Way. Upon arrival, deputies located a man and woman dead from gunshot wounds.

The agency described it as a homicide.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue in an inquiry told WPTV that a person was having a medical emergency. The agency dispatched four units to the scene.

Detectives believe they have accounted for all parties involved in this incident and there is no threat to the public.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of deaths.

Olympic is a luxury resort-style community on 832 acres located at Forest Hill Boulevard and U.S. Highway 441.

