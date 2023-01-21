PBSO: Man, woman dead in double shooting/homicide at Olympia subdivision

A man and woman died in a double shooting/homicide in the Olympia subdivision, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Friday night.

Shortly after 5 p.m., deputies responded the shooting in the 2100 block of Balsan Way, PBSO said. Upon arrival deputies located a man and woman dead from gunshot wounds.

PBFR in an inquiry told WPTV a person was having a medical emergency. The agency dispatched four units to the scene, and the individual was transported to a local hospital.

Detectives believe they have accounted for all parties involved in this incident and there is no threat to the public, PBSO said.

Violent Crimes Division detectives arrived on scene to investigate further.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of deaths.

Olympic is a luxury resort style community on 832 acres located at Forest Hill Boulevard and SR 7/441.

Scripps Only Content 2023