Pedestrian struck, killed by Brightline train

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train Saturday morning in Boca Raton, police said.

The fatal crash occurred on the railroad tracks near the 4200 block of North Dixie Highway, a few miles north of the new Boca Raton Brightline station.

A female was walking along the tracks when she was struck and killed by a northbound Brightline train, Boca Raton police Officer Jessica Desir told WPTV.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

