Police: Suspect, 18, tried to solicit 12-year-old for sex

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
An 18-year-old man is in custody after Boynton Beach police said he tried to solicit a 12-year-old for sex, first approaching the child at a bus stop.

Rasheed Curtis was arrested Thursday afternoon and faces two counts of obscene communication.

The young victim reported to the Boynton Beach Police Department that while at a bus stop on Wednesday, Curtis provided the 12-year-old with a note stating "don't be shy" and his phone number.

During the investigation, police said Curtis requested to meet with the child at a nearby park and informed the victim he expected sexual acts performed on him.

When Curtis arrived at the park he was taken into custody by detectives.

Police said Curtis later admitted he was aware of the victim's age and said he agreed to meet with the child, who was going to perform sexual acts on him.

Curtis was charged Thursday with using a computer to solicit/lure/entice a minor and traveling to meet a minor to engage in an illegal act.

He is currently being held at the Palm Beach County jail on $50,000 bond.

