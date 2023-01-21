Regal Cinemas to close movie theater near Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The nation's second-largest movie theater chain announced it is closing 39 more locations throughout the country, including two in South Florida.

One of the movie theaters that will soon be closing is the Shadowood 16 cinemas west of Boca Raton.

The movie theater, which first opened in 1987, is in the shopping plaza on the northeast corner of Glades Road and U.S. Highway 441.

Regal Cinemas recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In a filing this week, parent company Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for 39 theaters beginning Feb. 15.

The box office at the Shadowood 16 movie theater west of Boca Raton, Fla., is closed on the...
The box office at the Shadowood 16 movie theater west of Boca Raton, Fla., is closed on the morning of Jan. 21, 2023, one day after Regal Cinemas announced it would shutter this and 38 other locations throughout the country.

The only other Regal Cinemas theater in Florida on the chopping block is the South Beach location in Miami Beach.

Regal Cinemas shuttered 12 locations last year, although none in Florida.

Located between the Best Buy and Old Navy stores, the Shadowood 16 is one of the last remaining anchor tenants in the plaza.

Stein Mart, which once occupied a space in the same plaza, permanently closed – along with all 278 other stores – in 2020.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

The exterior of the Splash Mountain attraction is seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic...
This weekend is the last time visitors will get to ride Splash Mountain at Disney World
PetSmart said they are looking for pets who have “vast experience in play, a knack for toy...
PetSmart wants to hire pet toy testers and pay them $10,000
8 caught after 'riot' leads to escape at SandyPines treatment facility
FILE: Regal Cinemas is closing about 39 theaters after its parent company Cineworld filed for...
Regal Cinemas is shuttering 39 more locations
Vintage sale being held at Armory Art Center in West Palm Beach

Latest News

Pedestrian struck, killed by Brightline train
4 ejected in Martin County crash involving Tesla
Man, 73, riding bicycle struck, killed by minivan
8 caught after 'riot' leads to escape at SandyPines treatment facility