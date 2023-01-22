Antisemitic propaganda, wood chips found on vehicles at PBSO headquarters

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Antisemitic propaganda and wood chips were discovered Sunday morning in the employee parking lot at Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office headquarters, a spokeswoman told WPTV.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said someone left the antisemitic propaganda and small bags filled with an unknown substance – later determined to be wood chips – on more than a few vehicles in the employee parking lot.

That prompted calls to the bomb squad and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue's hazardous materials teams to test the substance.

Hazardous materials teams from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue can be seen outside the Palm Beach...
Hazardous materials teams from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue can be seen outside the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office headquarters, Jan. 22, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Barbera said there was never any threat to the public.

The incident is just the latest in a series of similar antisemitic messaging throughout Palm Beach County.

Some Boca Raton residents said they received packets with antisemitic messages in their driveways and front yards Jan. 14.

That was the same day that antisemitic messages and a Nazi swastika were projected onto the AT&T building in downtown West Palm Beach.

Members of the Jewish community gathered outside the building Saturday night to condemn the messages of hate.

PBSO's headquarters on Gun Club Road is also home to the county's main jail.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

