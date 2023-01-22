Bengals rout Bills 27-10, advance to AFC title game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during an NFL divisional round...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes, the Bengals swarmed Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field and Cincinnati advanced to its second straight AFC championship game with a 27-10 win.

Damar Hamlin's inspirational presence while watching the game from an end-zone suite was not enough to spark the Bills in a rematch of a regular-season game that was canceled Jan. 2 when the Bills safety went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati.

The Bengals advanced to consecutive AFC championship games for the first time in franchise history and will again travel to play the Kansas City Chiefs.

