Entrances to PBSO blocked after unknown substance found in employee parking lot

The bomb squad has been called to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office headquarters after an unknown substance was discovered in the employee parking lot, a spokeswoman told WPTV.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said someone left propaganda and small bags with some sort of substance inside on three to four vehicles in the employee parking lot.

She said all entrances have been blocked off while the bomb squad and hazardous materials teams from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue test the substance.

Barbera said there is no threat to the public at this time.

PBSO's headquarters on Gun Club Road is also home to the county's main jail.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

