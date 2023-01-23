4 arrested, dozens kicked out of South Florida Fair in West Palm Beach

The South Florida Fair is considering stricter rules after fights broke out over the weekend leading to four arrests.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, about 60 people were escorted off of the fairgrounds, in addition to the arrests, Saturday night. Video posted on social media showed groups of kids fighting on the fairgrounds.

Last year, the South Florida Fair implemented a policy where all guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult on Fridays and Saturdays.

Fair officials are not re-examining that policy.

“Now that this incident has happened, we’re going to look again to see if that’s strong enough,” President/CEO Vicki Chouris said. “If not, we’ll address it and make it even tighter, because it’s the families that we care about coming out and having a good time.”

Chouris said on any given day the fair has security and 60 Palm Beach County Sheriff deputies for added safety.

Scripps Only Content 2023