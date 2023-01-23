Jensen Beach man wins $1M playing scratch-off game

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Treasure Coast man is starting the year off with a much bigger bank account.

The Florida Lottery announced Monday that  Scott Petersen, 68, of Jensen Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the FLORIDA 300X THE CASH scratch-off game.

Petersen chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,500.

Officials said Petersen purchased his ticket from a Publix, located at 1780 Northeast Jensen Beach Blvd., in Jensen Beach.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.93.

However, the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-1,950,175.

