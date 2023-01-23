Jupiter police search storm drain for car burglar

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Jupiter police on Monday are searching a storm drain for a person they believe may have been burglarizing cars in two separate neighborhoods earlier in the morning.

Police said they believe the person is now hiding out in the drain underneath Indiantown Road.

A WPTV news crew at the scene counted about a dozen patrol cars, and also heard officers telling whoever is inside the drain to come out with his or her hands up.

WPTV has also seen officers using what look like aqua drones to try to see where the person is.

Jupiter police Officer Kristin Rightler said this all started around 5 a.m. Monday. Police believe this person was burglarizing cars in the neighborhoods of Pine Gardens and Woodland Estates.

At some point, police believe that person then fled into the storm drain, and officers have been trying to take the person into custody ever since.

Jennifer Gomez works right next door and was shocked watching the whole thing unfold.

"I've never seen anything like this before. It’s crazy. And working right here, like I said, it’s crazy. I mean, is it even safe for us to be out here in this moment? As we work right here, too," Gomez said.

Jupiter police said they don't know if the person is armed or could be dangerous, and they're still working with preliminary information.

