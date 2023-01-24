$2.3 million in cocaine washes ashore in the Florida Keys
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
More than $2 million worth of cocaine washed ashore in the Florida Keys this past weekend, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said in a Tuesday tweet that good Samaritans discovered the suspicious packages after they washed up on shore.
Officials did not specify where in the Florida Keys the packages were found.
The packages, which contained 146 pounds of cocaine, were turned over to Border Patrol.
Authorities said the drugs have an estimated street value of $2.3 million.
