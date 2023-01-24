Brightline issues construction advisory as Treasure Coast testing continues

Brightline continues to work on extending its service to Orlando, but it will cause some delays and closures for drivers in northern Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

Officials with the company issued a construction advisory on Monday, saying residents can expect some delays while they continue to test and build infrastructure.

Service to Central Florida is expected to begin later this year, with the trains expected to take two hours to travel from West Palm Beach to Orlando.

RELATED: Brightline conducting high-speed train testing on Treasure Coast

Below is a list of lane closures, work zone, railroad crossing and bridge work released by Brightline:

Brevard and Indian River counties

Bridges

Sebastian – Sebastian River

Daytime bridge work operations, including pile driving and demolition work, Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., continuing through Quarter 1 of 2023 to construct a railroad bridge on the east side of the new active railroad bridge.

Indian River County

Railroad Crossings

Vero Beach – Railroad Crossing at Aviation Blvd. (32nd St.)

Full road closure, 7 a.m., Jan. 28 to 7 p.m., Feb. 17.

Detour Information

Eastbound Aviation Boulevard (32nd Street) traffic will be directed to travel south on 43rd Avenue to 20th Street, travel east on 20th Street to 11th Avenue, travel north on 11th Avenue to 21st Street, travel west on 21st Street to U.S. 1 and travel north on US 1 to Aviation Boulevard (32nd Street).

Westbound Aviation Boulevard (32nd Street) traffic will be directed to travel south on U.S. 1 to 20th Street, travel west on 20th Street to 43rd Avenue and travel north on 43rd Avenue to Aviation Boulevard (32nd Street).

Vero Beach – Railroad Crossing at 8th Street / Glendale Road

Full road closure until 7 p.m. on Jan. 28.

Detour Information

Eastbound 8th Street traffic will be directed to travel south on Old Dixie Highway to Fourth Street, travel east on Fourth St. to U.S. 1 and travel north on US-1 to 8th St.

Westbound 8th Street traffic will be directed to travel south on U.S. 1 to Fourth Street, travel west on Fourth Street to Old Dixie Highway and travel north on Old Dixie Highway to Eight Street

St. Lucie County

Railroad Crossings

Port St. Lucie – Southeast Walton Road

Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit Southeast Walton Rd.

St. Lucie and Martin counties

High speed testing up to speeds of 110 mph

Daytime testing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., through Jan. 30. Flaggers and law enforcement will be present at the following railroad crossings where trains will operate at high speeds.

St. Lucie County

Walton Rd.

Riverview Dr.

Martin County

County Line Road

Skyline Drive (CR 722)

Pitchford Landing

Martin County

Railroad Crossings / Lane Closures

Jensen Beach – Riverview Dr.

Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit Riverview Dr.

Jensen Beach – County Line Rd.

Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit County Line Rd.

Jensen Beach – Skyline Drive

Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit County Line Rd.

Jensen Beach – Northeast Jensen Beach Boulevard

Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NE Jensen Beach Blvd.

Jensen Beach – Northeast Dixie Highway

Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NE Dixie Hwy.

Stuart – Alice Street

Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NW Alice St.

Stuart – Northwest Fern Street

Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NW Fern St.

Stuart – West of Southeast Dixie Highway/A1A between Southeast Decker Avenue and Southeast Monterey Road

Daytime southbound shoulder closures for concrete pouring, Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stuart – Southbound A1A from south of Southeast Cove Road to south of Southeast Alicia Street

Continuous shoulder closure through Q1 2023.

Palm Beach County

Railroad Crossings / Lane Closures.

Jupiter – Riverside Drive and Alternate A1A

Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to move materials for bridge construction, continuing through Q1 2023. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit the right of way.

Bridges

Jupiter – Loxahatchee River

Daytime bridge work operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday, continuing through Quarter 1 of 2023 for bridge construction.

Scripps Only Content 2023