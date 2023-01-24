Concourse C at PBIA evacuated for bomb threat

All of concourse C at Palm Beach International Airport was evacuated Tuesday evening after a passenger onboard a Frontier Airlines flight made a bomb threat, according to the sheriff's office.

Airlines that depart PBIA from concourse C include Breeze Airways, Delta Airlines, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines.

There was a man onboard who made an utterance about an explosive, causing the evacuation of a plane in Concourse C, sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said.

Concourse C was being evacuated so the sheriff's office bomb squad and the FBI could check two passenger bags.

The entire concourse was being evacuated to fully investigate the situation, causing everyone who deplaned to be moved to either concourses A or B.

"Apparently, a passenger made an utterance that there was a bomb in his bag(s)," Barbera said in a statement.

Investigators said the man who made the threat was arrested.

The sheriff's office said the final findings will come from the FBI.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2023