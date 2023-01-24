Funeral, viewing set for Nikkitia Bryant

The funeral and viewing have been set for a woman who was killed in a mass shooting at a Fort Pierce park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

A viewing for Nikkitia Bryant, 29, will take place Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 921 Orange Ave., in Fort Pierce.

Her funeral service will be held the next day. A funeral procession will begin at her house leading to the church for Saturday's memorial at 2 p.m.

The Fort Pierce Central High School graduate will be honored with her favorite colors of royal and light blue.

Bryant was one of eight people shot at Ilous Ellis Park last week.

Her family members told WPTV that they're having to pay for all expenses related to her death.

A GoFundMe page created by Bryant's aunt has been established to help support Bryant's 9-year-old daughter.

Although no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, the reward has tripled to $15,000 for information leading to a conviction.

Scripps Only Content 2023