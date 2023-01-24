Lawsuit: Woman sues Walgreens after faulty shopping cart leads to injury

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An attorney for a Port St. Lucie woman claims his client was seriously injured because of a faulty shopping cart at a Walgreens in Palm Springs. Now they're suing the company.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Palm Beach County court, seeks $50,000 in damages and a jury trial.

According to the lawsuit, Nancy Fulk was a customer at the Walgreens at 3184 S. Congress Ave. in Palm Springs in 2019 when the wheels of the shopping cart she was using "locked up," causing her to "lose her balance and fall to the ground."

North Palm Beach-based attorney Skip Goldenberg, who filed the lawsuit on Fulk's behalf, argues that Walgreens had a duty to maintain the shopping carts on its premises and failed to warn his client of the cart's "dangerous condition."

MORE: South Florida woman claims in lawsuit that Velveeta Shells & Cheese not ready in 3½ minutes as advertised

Because of the negligence, Goldenberg claims, Fulk has "suffered bodily injury and resulting pain and suffering, impairment, permanent injury, disfigurement, mental anguish, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, expense of hospitalization, medical and nursing care and treatment, and aggravation of a previously existing condition."

WPTV sent an email to Walgreens seeking comment on the lawsuit but has yet to receive a reply.


Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

4 arrested, dozens kicked out of South Florida Fair
Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.
Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check
Jensen Beach man wins $1M playing scratch-off game
The exterior of the Splash Mountain attraction is seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic...
This weekend is the last time visitors will get to ride Splash Mountain at Disney World
Father of 5 shot to death days after reuniting with missing daughter

Latest News

Pedestrian killed along I-95 in Lantana after wreck
Florida execution set for man in woman's 1990 slaying
$2.3 million in cocaine washes ashore in the Florida Keys
New art exhibit offers insight into lives of those with bipolar disorder