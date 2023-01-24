Man driving in wrong direction on Okeechobee Boulevard dies in crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 51-year-old man, driving in the wrong direction on Okeechobee Boulevard, died in a collision with two cars going eastbound Monday afternoon, West Palm Beach police said.

Mike Jachles, a spokesman for the agency said, authorities believe the man suffered a medical emergency. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.      
 
A 2009 Honda Accord driven by Kevin Connors, of Royal Palm Beach, was driving in the wrong direction on Okeechobee, going east just before 3:30 p.m.

West Palm Beach Fire Department paramedics took Connors to Good Samaritan Medical Center in critical condition, where he died shortly after arrival.

Veronica Keating, 72, from South Palm Beach, driving a 2019 Mercedes C300, was turning west onto Okeechobee Boulevard from the northbound offramp to I-95 when the impact caused the Mercedes to spin and strike a car behind it, a 2018 BMW 740E, driven by Arnold Bramnick, 63, of Boca Raton.

Keating was transported to a hospital with minor injures and Brammick was not injured.

Westbound traffic on Okeechobee Boulevard was detoured to the Interstate 95 on-ramp, and northbound traffic exiting the interstate at Okeechobee Boulevard was diverted eastbound while the crash scene was cleared.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.
Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check
The exterior of the Splash Mountain attraction is seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic...
This weekend is the last time visitors will get to ride Splash Mountain at Disney World
Man shot to death near Riviera Beach convenience store
PetSmart said they are looking for pets who have “vast experience in play, a knack for toy...
PetSmart wants to hire pet toy testers and pay them $10,000
Antisemitic propaganda, wood chips found on vehicles at PBSO headquarters

Latest News

An empty recovery area, left, and abortion procedure room are shown, Thursday, June 30, 2022,...
Florida Supreme Court denies halting 15-week abortion ban, but will hear case
Water released from Lake Okeechobee for first time in nearly 2 years
Families frustrated as some homicides remain unsolved in Fort Pierce
Brightline issues construction advisory as Treasure Coast testing continues