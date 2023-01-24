Nothing found after PBIA concourse evacuated because of bomb threat

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Concourse C at Palm Beach International Airport reopened with an all-clear Tuesday night after evacuation because a passenger onboard a departing Frontier Airlines flight made a bomb threat, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said there was a man aboard the plane who made an utterance about an explosive, causing the evacuation of the concourse.

Frontier Airlines flight 2346 was scheduled to depart at 5:02 p.m. bound for Philadelphia. The flight was later canceled.

MORE: Check the latest delays, cancellations

Concourse C was evacuated so the sheriff's office bomb squad and the FBI could check two passenger bags.

A thorough search of the plane and the concourse area was conducted with negative results, Barbera said. Shortly before 8 p.m. all passengers were allowed to re-enter the concourse C area.

Just after 9 p.m., seven flights were delayed at the airport, including the Frontier flight and another one by the airline scheduled to depart at 8:08 p.m. at Denver.

Around 10:30 p.m., only the Denver flight was listed as delayed.

The evacuation of the concourse caused everyone who deplaned to be moved to concourses A or B.

Airlines that depart PBIA from Concourse C include Breeze Airways, Delta Airlines, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines.

Investigators said the man who made the threat was arrested.

The FBI will follow up with potential charges on the detained passenger, PBSO said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

4 arrested, dozens kicked out of South Florida Fair
Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.
Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check
Jensen Beach man wins $1M playing scratch-off game
The exterior of the Splash Mountain attraction is seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic...
This weekend is the last time visitors will get to ride Splash Mountain at Disney World
Man driving in wrong direction on Okeechobee Boulevard dies in crash

Latest News

Boca Raton man, woman die in crash in western Boca Raton
Miami guard Nijel Pack (24) gets a rebound as Florida State center Naheem McLeod (24) looks on...
No. 20 Hurricanes cruise to 86-63 win at Florida State
Will we see new abortion law before Florida Supreme Court rules on 15-week ban?
Fort Pierce city leaders won't let tragedy stop positive momentum