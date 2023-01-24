Pedestrian killed along I-95 in Lantana after wreck

A man who was along Interstate 95 was killed Tuesday morning following a crash involving two vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The deadly incident occurred just after 10 a.m., causing traffic delays.

Investigators said a 17-year-old driver from West Palm Beach was traveling in a Honda Civic on southbound I-95 on the outside lane, approaching Lantana Road, at a high rate of speed.

A Subaru Impreza, driven by a 22-year-old man from Port St. Lucie, was also traveling south on the exit-only lane for Lantana Road.

At the same time, a man was walking or standing on the outside shoulder of the southbound lanes.

For reasons still under investigation, FHP said the 17-year-old driver failed to maintain his lane of travel and veered to the right, crashing into the Subaru.

The Honda traveled through the outside paved shoulder and continued onto the grass.

Investigators said the front right hood and windshield of the Honda struck the pedestrian.

The impact launched the pedestrian, and he came to a final rest on the grassy shoulder.

The unidentified male pedestrian died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The drivers of the Subaru and Honda suffered injuries described by FHP as "non-incapacitating."

