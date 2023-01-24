Reward increases to $10,000 in Fort Pierce park shooting

A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce.

The Florida Sheriff's Association and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced the reward Monday, one week after the mass shooting that left a 29-year-old woman dead.

$10,000 REWARD. ATF & @stluciesheriff are seeking the public’s assistance for info on MLK Day celebration shooting that left one person deceased. Please call 1-888-ATF-TIPS 772-462-3230 w/any info you can assist. pic.twitter.com/tekbIfMXp3 — ATF Miami (@ATFMiami) January 23, 2023

That's an increase to the $5,000 reward initially offered.

Nikkitia Bryant was one of eight people shot while attending a holiday celebration at the park near Avenue M and 13th Street.

Nikkitia Bryant was killed in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce.

Four others were wounded in the "chaos that ensued after the shots being fired," Chief Deputy Brian Hester said last week.

Two days after the shooting, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies identified a person of interest, but they later ruled him out, Sheriff Ken Mascara said.

More than a week later, detectives still don't have a suspect, although Mascara has vowed that there "will be an arrest" at some point.

Scripps Only Content 2023