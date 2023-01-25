American Pit Bull mix at Palm Beach Co. animal shelter in need of forever home

An 8-year-old dog named Duncan, who is described as a "gentleman," has been waiting for a good home at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control for more than 120 days.

"He is such a gentleman, so respectful, he walks amazing on a leash," public relations specialist Melanie Perazzo said.

The 65-pound dog could use a peaceful home.

"He also does good with other dogs, he does good with bigger dogs particularly," Perazzo said. "He can go out on walks peacefully, interact with other dogs, have a good time."

If you can offer Duncan the happy home he needs, visit Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control orclick here.

To adopt other pets,click here.

Scripps Only Content 2023