Billionaire Stephen Ross says developers focused on West Palm Beach

The growth in West Palm Beach is likely to continue and accelerate, at least according to one South Florida billionaire.

Steven Ross, the chairman of The Related Companies, and owner of the Miami Dolphins, told the Palm Beach Civic Association this week about the growth that's coming.

"Everybody has caught on to what is happening here, and people really want to be here," Ross said, according to a report from the Civic Association. "But we haven't seen what's really going to happen … the impact hasn't been felt yet."

Construction cranes line the downtown West Palm Beach landscape these days. Ross already has one building completed downtown and has two more on the way.

Two other tall towers from developer Jeff Greene are going up on the north end of downtown.

"The city is actually built fairly well for it," attorney Brian Seymour, who works with developers with the Gunster law Firm in West Palm Beach, said. "The street grid works, and the city is forward thinking."

Seymour said the area does have challenges with housing and transportation ahead to meet the rapid growth.

Ross, speaking at the Civic Association, said it's happening in part because so many CEOs already live here.

"The whole state of Florida is growing," Ross said. "But the area that will attract tech and corporations — West Palm Beach is at the center of that."

