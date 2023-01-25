Boca Raton man, woman die in crash in western Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
A driver and passenger from Boca Raton were killed in a crash with another vehicle Tuesday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Daniel Polo, 36, and his passenger Elizabeth Polo, 66, were died in a crash at 2:10 p.m. in the 7900 block of Glades Road in western Boca Raton, PBSO said. Elizabeth's address was different than the one for Daniel.

Daniel Polo, driving a 2015 Nissan, was eastbound on Glades approaching the turnpike entrance.

Alexander Spandau, 29, of Boynton Beach was driving a 2018 RAM truck westbound on Glades, also approaching the turnpike entrance.

For unknown reasons, Polo failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway and entered the southbound turn lane, then mounted the median and crossed into eastbound traffic.

Spandau's vehicle collided with the Nissan front bumper to front bumper.

The Ram spun counter-clock wise 90 degrees upon impact and the Nissan was pushed violently backwards.

Daniel Polo was pronounced dead on the scene and his passenger was pronounced dead at Delray Medical Center.

Spandau also was transported to Delray Medical Center with serious bodily injuries, according to PBSO.

