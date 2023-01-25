Delray Beach man wins $1M after purchasing scratch-off ticket at Publix
A Palm Beach County man just cashed in a big lottery ticket.
Florida Lottery officials announced Wednesday that Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, of Delray Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.
He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Munoz Espinoza shared with lottery officials that the big win was still hard to believe.
"It was the end of a long day, and I was tired," Munoz Espinoza said. "I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me. Instead of saying something, I decided I'd just buy a ticket at the counter instead. I can't believe I won a million dollars!"
He and his wife said they plan to buy a home for their family.
Munoz Espinoza purchased his winning ticket from a Publix located at 555 Northeast Fifth Avenue in Delray Beach.
The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50. However, the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-267,739.
