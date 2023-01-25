Delray Beach man wins $1M after purchasing scratch-off ticket at Publix

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Palm Beach County man just cashed in a big lottery ticket.

Florida Lottery officials announced Wednesday that Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, of Delray Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

MORE: Jensen Beach man wins $1 million after purchasing scratch-off ticket at Publix

Munoz Espinoza shared with lottery officials that the big win was still hard to believe.

"It was the end of a long day, and I was tired," Munoz Espinoza said. "I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me. Instead of saying something, I decided I'd just buy a ticket at the counter instead. I can't believe I won a million dollars!"

He and his wife said they plan to buy a home for their family.

Munoz Espinoza purchased his winning ticket from a Publix located at 555 Northeast Fifth Avenue in Delray Beach.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.  However, the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-267,739.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

4 arrested, dozens kicked out of South Florida Fair
Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.
Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check
Man driving in wrong direction on Okeechobee Boulevard dies in crash
Jensen Beach man wins $1M playing scratch-off game
The exterior of the Splash Mountain attraction is seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic...
This weekend is the last time visitors will get to ride Splash Mountain at Disney World

Latest News

American Pit Bull mix at Palm Beach Co. animal shelter in need of forever home
Frontier passenger at PBIA: 'I have a bomb in the bag'
Boy, 11, ran away from home fearing 18-year-old suspect, sheriff's office says
Estranged mother of missing girl charged with custody interference