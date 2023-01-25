Financial expert provides tips for recovering from 'holiday debt hangover'

FILE - This Nov. 18, 2009 file photo shows credit and bank cards with electronic chips in...
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2009 file photo shows credit and bank cards with electronic chips in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. In the wake of recent high-profile data breaches, including this weekís revelation that hackers stole consumer data from eBayís computer systems, Visa and MasterCard are renewing a push to speed the adoption of microchips into U.S. credit and debit cards. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A credit repair expert shared some tips on how consumers can recover from holiday spending that hit a record high.

From holiday shopping to holiday travel, consumers who spoke to WPTV over the holiday season said money was tight with inflation hiking up price tags.

Now, the post-season numbers are out. According to Adobe Analytics, Americans spent a record-breaking $204.5 billion shopping online during the holidays, and inflation cost them $6.5 billion. Approximately 65% of those purchases were paid with credit cards.

"Credit card balances are rising at a rate that we haven't seen in over a decade," Paul Oster, a credit repair specialist with Better Qualified, said.

Paul Oster explains how people who are in debt can begin to save money and pay off their credit...
Paul Oster explains how people who are in debt can begin to save money and pay off their credit cards.

Oster said many consumers spent more money than they had this holiday season because of inflation.

"Going into the holiday season, most Americans, a very large percentage, were saying, 'Hey, you know, I'm gonna put this stuff on my credit card. I'm gonna increase my balances.' And we see that now," Oster said. "These are typically precursors to a downturn in the economy."

Oster told WPTV there are a few things consumers can do to start working toward recovering from the "holiday debt hangover."

"Unfortunately, the average person does not have a budget in place. People have to change their behavior as quickly as possible," Oster said. "We've become a nation of subscriptions. We've said it before. Cancel the Netflix, Spotify, Hulu. I'm not saying you have to live the rest of your life without these subscriptions, but where is the money going to come from."

Another tip is to try to pay off higher interest rate cards first and keep track of your credit as consumers continue to wait for an inflation cooldown.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

4 arrested, dozens kicked out of South Florida Fair
Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.
Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check
Man driving in wrong direction on Okeechobee Boulevard dies in crash
Jensen Beach man wins $1M playing scratch-off game
The exterior of the Splash Mountain attraction is seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic...
This weekend is the last time visitors will get to ride Splash Mountain at Disney World

Latest News

New exhibit at Lighthouse ArtCenter features husband-and-wife artists
Delray Beach man wins $1M after purchasing scratch-off ticket at Publix
American Pit Bull mix at Palm Beach Co. animal shelter in need of forever home
Frontier passenger at PBIA: 'I have a bomb in the bag'