Former deliveryman found guilty of killing 75-year-old Boca Raton woman

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The man who was charged with killing a 75-year-old Boca Raton woman after delivering a washer and dryer to her home was found guilty Wednesday.

A non-jury trial began Monday for Jorge Dupre Lachazo, who was charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 20, 2019, beating and burning of Evelyn Udell.

Boca Raton police said Lachazo, now 24, beat Udell with a mallet and doused her with a chemical he found in her home, setting her on fire.

wptv Evelyn Udell.PNG
wptv Evelyn Udell.PNG

According to the report, Lachazo admitted to detectives that he used the mallet to hit Udell on her head and then went into the garage to get a chemical that he poured on her. He claimed it spontaneously combusted.

Lachazo, a Hialeah resident, had been working for a company contracted by Best Buy to deliver the appliances.

Earlier this month, attorneys agreed to waive a jury trial, meaning Lachazo won't be eligible for the death penalty.

Lachazo will be sentenced on April 5.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

4 arrested, dozens kicked out of South Florida Fair
Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.
Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check
Jensen Beach man wins $1M playing scratch-off game
Man driving in wrong direction on Okeechobee Boulevard dies in crash
Delray Beach man wins $1M after purchasing scratch-off ticket at Publix

Latest News

Billionaire Stephen Ross says developers focused on West Palm Beach
Professor: State's rejection of African American course creating culture of fear
Should social media safety be taught in Florida public schools?
Bomb threat suspect denies accusations after incident at PBIA